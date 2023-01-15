CDC identifies potential side effects in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine --Stroke concern identified in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent | 13 Jan 2023 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced that the data it had collected merited an investigation into potential stroke risks for recipients for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. "Following the availability and use of the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines, CDC's Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), a near real-time surveillance system, met the statistical criteria to prompt additional investigation into whether there was a safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent," the agency wrote in a press release. It further noted that the "preliminary signal" that prompted the investigation of the Pfizer vaccine has not been identified in the Moderna vaccine.