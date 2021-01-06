CDC Investigating Cases of Heart Inflammation After COVID-19 Vaccination --At least 17 of the cases reportedly involve members of the U.S. military. | 31 May 2021 | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has begun an investigation into reports of myocarditis (heart inflammation) in people between 16 and 45 years of age after receiving either the genetically engineered experimental messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 biologics for COVID-19 developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) respectively. The cases involve primarily males and they typically occur within four days of getting the second dose of the shots. About 125 cases of myocarditis following vaccination have been reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since January 2021, but public health officials say the relationship between the heart condition and the shots is unclear.