CDC Investigating 'Highly Vaccinated' Carnival Cruise Ship | 8 May 2022 | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak on a Carnival Cruise ship after the company reported cases on board in recent days. A CDC-operated cruise line monitor dashboard says the Carnival Spirit meets the threshold for a CDC investigation based on the number of COVID-19 cases. The agency confirmed it has "started an investigation," adding that the "ship remains under observation." The Carnival Spirit departed Miami on April 17 before arriving in Seattle last week, according to a statement from the cruise operator to The Epoch Times last week. The CDC currently labels the vessel, which reportedly can hold about 3,000 people, as "highly vaccinated" as well as "orange," indicating that 0.3 percent of total passengers and crew have tested positive for the virus.