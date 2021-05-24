CDC investigating reports of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination among young people | 23 May 2021 | A relatively small number of individuals have reportedly experienced myocarditis after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a post on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website pertaining to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) Work Group. The relatively infrequent [?] reports of heart muscle inflammation seem to have taken place "predominantly in adolescents and young adults;" "more often in males than females;" and more often after the second vaccine shot. The discussion pertains to the mRNA vaccines, which would include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.