CDC issues new guidance addressing allergic reactions to coronavirus vaccine | 19 Dec 2020 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidelines on Saturday to address reported severe allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccine. The agency said it recently "learned of reports" of some people experiencing severe allergic reactions after getting inoculated. The agency defined a "severe reaction" as one where a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or requires hospitalization. The CDC said that people who have a severe allergic reactions after the first dose should not get the second shot. The guidelines come after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it was looking into five severe reactions to Pfizer's vaccine reported this week. Two reactions were reported in Alaska, and the others have been reported in other states.