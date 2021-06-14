CDC knew the coronavirus hospitalization rate had fallen among teens but chose to 'cynically exploit the fears of parents in cover-up to boost vaccination rate' --Fox News' Steve Hilton on Sunday accused CDC of deliberate misinformation --Hilton showed that in May and June hospitalizations were actually declining --The British tech entrepreneur accused CDC of intentionally panicking parents | 14 June 2021 | The CDC has been accused of deliberately misleading the public about COVID-19, after claiming that teenagers were being hospitalized in increasing numbers - when preliminary data was already showing the number was actually declining. The June 4 report showed that, in April, hospitalizations of people aged 12-17 rose to 1.3 per 100,000 people. Yet Fox News host Steve Hilton pointed out that when the report was published, the data actually showed figures had been falling. The May and June data showed that hospitalizations among the teens were starting to fall but those figures had been kept out of the report.