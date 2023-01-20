CDC Knowingly Left Serious Adverse Events Off Post-Vaccination Surveys, Documents Show | 19 Jan 2023 | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) didn't include serious adverse events like heart inflammation on post-vaccination surveys even though the agency knew the issues could be linked to COVID-19 vaccines, documents show. Even before the surveys were rolled out in December 2020 after the first vaccines were authorized, the CDC knew that myocarditis--a form of heart inflammation since confirmed as being caused by the Pfizer and Moderna shots--and other serious adverse events were of "special interest" when it came to the vaccines, according to a newly disclosed version of the protocol for the survey system. The Nov. 19, 2020, protocol for V-safe, the survey system, lists myocarditis, stroke, death, and a dozen "prespecified medical conditions." The protocol was obtained by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), a nonprofit that seeks transparency around health information. All of the conditions can cause severe symptoms.