CDC: Natural immunity stronger than vaccines alone during delta wave | 21 Jan 2022 | Natural immunity was six times stronger during the delta wave than vaccination, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report, published Jan. 19, analyzed COVID outcome data from New York and California, which make up about one in six of the nation's total COVID deaths. The study was done before the Omicron wave and doesn't factor in any information about boosters. It does, however, broadly agree with studies from other countries.