CDC New Mask Guidance Based on 'Vaccine Not Approved in America' - GOP Leader | 29 July 2021 | House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) noted that the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) recent mask guidance update is based on a study that evaluated the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine that is "not approved in America." "I just left speaking with Dr. Monahan from the House. He said he used the CDC recommendation on a report that hasn't been printed yet," McCarthy said on the House floor, referring to Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of Congress. "He did not know that the report is based upon India, about a vaccine that's not approved in America, and now he did not know that it didn't even pass peer-review," the GOP leader said, referring to a CDC study published July 27.