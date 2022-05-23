CDC Now Recommends COVID-19 Testing for All Domestic Air Travel, Including the Vaccinated | 22 May 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that all domestic travelers undergo COVID-19 testing before and after they travel--regardless of vaccination status. In an update on the agency's website, anyone traveling within the United States may want to consider "getting tested as close to the time of departure as possible," and no more than three days before a flight. It previously only recommended testing for people who have not received COVID-19 vaccines or up-to-date booster shots. The CDC update is also recommending that people take a test before or after a trip if they went to crowded spaces "while not wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator."