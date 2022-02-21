CDC Officials Admit Agency Withheld Critical Covid Information From the Public, Including Data About Breakthrough Infections, Over 'Vaccine Hesitancy' Fears | 20 Feb 2022 | Throughout the pandemic, the CDC has diligently maintained a running tally of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for the public to view. But that information amounts to just a fraction of the data that has been collected by the agency. According to a new report by the New York Times, the CDC has also been collecting much more detailed data about Covid infections that breaks down by age, race, and vaccination status. The critical information would go a long way toward figuring out an end to the pandemic, but the agency has purposefully suppressed the information from the public over fears that it would be "misinterpreted" and cause "vaccine hesitancy."