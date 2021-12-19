CDC over-counted millions of vaccinations - report | 19 Dec 2021 | The U.S. government has over-counted the number of Americans who are at least partly vaccinated against the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was revised last weekend for the number of people 65 and older who have received at least one shot, according to Bloomberg. The CDC lowered the percentage vaccinated from 99.9%, where it had been for weeks, to 95%, without changing the raw shot totals... Three states -- Illinois, Pennsylvania and West Virginia -- found enough over-counting of first shots to indicate millions of unvaccinated people had mistakenly been counted as having received a dose.