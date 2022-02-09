CDC Panel Votes in Favor of Recommending New Covid Booster Shots That Have Never Been Tested on Humans | 1 Sept 2022 | A CDC panel on Thursday voted in favor of approving the latest Covid booster shot that hasn't even been tested on humans. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky still has to give the final approval. The latest Covid booster was supposedly reformulated to 'protect' against Omicron subvariants. The new COVID boosters were not tested on humans -- only mice. The boosters got emergency authorization this week and a CDC panel on Thursday voted to recommend the shots for people over the age of 12.