CDC probing death of woman who got Johnson & Johnson vaccine | 13 April 2021 | The CDC is examining the case of a woman who died after getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, a report said Tuesday. The 45-year-old woman from Virginia had gotten the shot early last month, then went to the hospital two weeks later, on March 17, with a severe headache and bleeding on the brain, The Virginia-Pilot said, citing data from a federally run Web site that monitors adverse vaccine reactions. The victim was intubated and died the next day, according to the FDA and CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the outlet said.