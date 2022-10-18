The CDC Is Quietly Pushing Annual Covid Shots for Children So That Big Pharma Gets Complete Liability Protection | 18 Oct 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to convene the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) in order to decide on the recommended regimen for childhood vaccinations. The committee's decision will be highly consequential not only for the children who will be subjected to a long-term regime of mRNA shots for Covid-19, regardless of their risk factors or known adverse effects, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, but it will be a boon to pharmaceutical companies that are seeking liability protection once-and-for-all for the Covid shots... Robert Kennedy, Jr., spoke on Mikhaila Peterson's podcast. "And now, the Emergency Use Authorization vaccines have liability protection under the PREP Act and the CARES Act. So as long as...you take an emergency use, you can't sue them. Once they get approved, now you can sue 'em, unless they can get it recommended for children. Because all vaccines that are recommended, officially recommended for children get it, liability protection. Even if an adult gets that vaccine. That's why they're going after kids."