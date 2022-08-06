CDC Raises Monkeypox Alert, Recommends Masks During Travel, Then Removes Advice | 8 June 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday raised its alert level for monkeypox to level 2 and recommended that people wear masks when traveling, before appearing to make a U-turn on the advice. In an update, the government agency raised the alert level to 2, encouraging people to practice enhanced precaution measures such as avoiding contact with visibly sick people, regularly washing hands, and wearing a face covering. "Cases of monkeypox have been reported in Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia," the CDC wrote in its alert.