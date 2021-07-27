Science be damned: CDC recommends fully vaccinated wear masks in certain indoor areas, advises universal masking for schools | 27 July 2021 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday that fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks in certain indoor areas and advised universal masking for schools regardless of individuals' vaccination status amid rising infections due to the delta variant. "In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that fully vaccinated individuals wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent spread of Delta and protect others," the agency wrote ahead of a briefing.