CDC Removes 24 Percent of Child COVID-19 Deaths, Thousands of Others --Several deaths have drowning as a cause of death; several others were listed as being from a gun discharge, according to an Epoch Times review of the death codes. --Nearly a quarter of the pediatric COVID-19 deaths had vanished. | 19 March 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has removed tens of thousands of deaths linked to COVID-19, including nearly a quarter of deaths it had listed in those under 18 years old. The health agency quietly made the change on its data tracker website on March 15. "Data on deaths were adjusted after resolving a coding logic error. This resulted in decreased death counts across all demographic categories," the CDC says on the site... The statistics are often cited by doctors and others when pushing for COVID-19 vaccination, including figures who believe virtually all children should be vaccinated. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's director, cited the tracker’s death total in November 2021 while pushing for an expert panel to advise her agency to recommend vaccination for all children 5- to 11-years-old.