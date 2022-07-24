CDC Says It Performed Vaccine Safety Data Mining After Saying It Didn't | 24 July 2022 | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is saying it has performed vaccine safety data mining and analyses since early 2021, a reversal from a recent letter. The CDC said in an operating procedures document dated Jan. 29, 2021, that it "will perform" a type of data mining analysis of vaccine safety data called Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR). The public health agency also said it would conduct routine surveillance of the data, which is being logged into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. The data mining and surveillance were aimed at detecting adverse events occurring at higher-than-expected rates.