CDC Shortens COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines for General Population | 27 Dec 2021 | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a reversal of a previous recommendation, cut the number of days of isolation for Americans who contract COVID-19 from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status. The agency similarly shortened the time that close contacts of COVID-19 need to quarantine. Authorities with the CDC said that its latest guidance is in line with more and more evidence suggesting that those who contract the coronavirus are the most infectious two days before and three days after symptoms emerge. Meanwhile, the CDC said that a surge in the Omicron variant across the United States propelled the latest guidance change.