'The CDC should not be treating kids in low-income households as lab experiments' - SC attorney general joins other attorneys general opposing CDC's COVID-19 vaccine for kids | 22 Oct 2022 | South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 11 other attorneys general calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) not to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of child immunizations. The state chief legal officers slammed the ACIP for two votes taken at the October 2022 meetings this week, which occurred prior to the close of the public comment period. Joining Attorneys General Wilson and Jeff Landry of Louisiana in this letter to the CDC are the attorneys general from the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. "It's important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation. The CDC does not have the power to require this vaccine nor should it," said Attorney General Wilson said in a release. "This is a state decision, and I will oppose any effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots that children must get to go to school."... "The COVID-19 vaccine does not provide the same protection against life-threatening illnesses. Instead, it could put more kids at risk instead of protecting them, which is the purpose of the VCF," wrote the attorneys general in the letter. "The CDC should not be treating kids in low-income households as lab experiments. Nor should pharmaceutical companies be allowed to use low-income families as cash cows."