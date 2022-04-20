Insane in the membrane: CDC strikes back at judge who blocked federal mask mandate, calls on Biden's Justice Dept. to take action | 20 April 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking the Department of Justice to proceed with its appeal of a ruling issued by a Florida judge on Monday which tossed out the Biden administration's mask mandate for public transportation passengers. "To protect CDC's public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al... CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary. CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC's legal authority to protect public health," the statement reads.