CDC study: Half of people hospitalized for COVID were obese | 08 March 2021 | Obesity is a key factor in the severity of a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a new study published Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC found that of the 148,494 adults across 238 hospitals who were diagnosed with COVID-19, nearly 51 percent were obese, and nearly 28 percent were overweight. Overweight is defined as having a body mass index of 25 or more, while obesity is defined as having a BMI of 30 or more.