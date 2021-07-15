CDC sued for withholding records between top personnel and teachers' unions on school reopenings --The CDC allegedly failed to 'completely fulfill' the records request | 15 July 2021 | A watchdog group is suing the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over its failure to produce communications between top agency brass and teachers' unions over school reopenings. Americans for Public Trust (APT), a D.C.-based ethics nonprofit, filed suit Thursday after failing to receive complete records the group says could show "undue political influence" of outside groups over the CDC's decision-making process shaping its school reopening guidance. "A few months back, Americans for Public Trust requested documents from the CDC. However, the CDC released only a handful of pages out of hundreds of documents received," said Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of APT. "And that small portion revealed the teachers' unions influenced the CDC to keep our schools closed."