In CDC Survey of Over 13,000 Children, More Than Half Had 'Systemic Reaction' After COVID-19 Vaccine | In a CDC survey of over 13,000 children, more than 55 percent of the subjects between the ages of six months and two years had a "systemic reaction" in response to their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC said on Sept. 1. A systemic reaction is a response beyond the injection site. The CDC said almost 60 percent had a systemic reaction to the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. While the most common systemic reactions were fatigue, fever, irritability, and crying, parents of more than six percent of the children in the study said their child was unable to perform normal activities after the second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.