CDC tells states to be ready to distribute potential COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1 | 02 Sept 2020 | The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told state governors and health officials to be ready to distribute a possible coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1, reports said Wednesday. CDC Director Robert Redfield wrote in a letter to the officials last week that the McKesson Corporation -- a Texas-based health care company -- would soon request permits to build distribution sites, and that the process should be expedited, according to The Hill. Documents outlining the distribution of two potential vaccines were also sent last week to every state and US territory, along with five major cities, according to the New York Times: New York, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The documents describe two unnamed vaccine candidates, each of which would require two doses spaced a few weeks apart, the Times reported. Essential workers, national security employees, senior citizens and members of particularly vulnerable racial and ethnic groups would be among those prioritized for the treatments, the documents reportedly said.