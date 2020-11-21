CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance, recommends that Americans do not travel | 20 Nov 2020 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [nut-jobs] adjusted its guidance Thursday to recommend that Americans do not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week. The agency recommends that Americans celebrate the holiday at home with the people they live with, as gathering with family and friends from outside of the household can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu... Previous CDC guidance recommended celebrating Thanksgiving with members of the same household or virtually, but this goes a step further to actively recommend against travel.