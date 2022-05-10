CDC V-safe Data: Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Sought Medical Care After COVID Vaccination | 4 Oct 2022 | Hundreds of thousands of Americans sought medical care after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data released on Oct. 3. Some 782,900 people reported seeking medical attention, emergency room care and/or hospitalization following COVID-19 vaccination. Another 2.5 million people reported needing to miss school, work or other normal activities as a result of a health event after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The reports were made to the CDC’s V-safe program, a new vaccine safety monitoring system to which users can report issues through smartphones. The CDC released the data to the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) after being sued over not producing the data when asked by the nonprofit.