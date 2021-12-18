CDC warns rise in heart inflammation cases for 5-11-year-olds after COVID-19 vaccine | 18 Dec 2021 | Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted on Thursday that the agency has received reports that at least eight children between the ages of 5 and 11 who had gotten a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine suffered from heart inflammation. CDC officials noted that more than 7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to the age group by the time the heart data had been examined, noting that 5.1 million first doses and 2 million second doses had been given, Fox Business noted. The newswire noted that the agency said the cases involved "a mild clinical course," and all had been reported to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which was presented to the CDC’s expert advisers.