The CDC Will Relax Indoor and Outdoor Mask Guidelines for Vaccinated | 13 May 2021 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will relax their mask-wearing guidelines for fully vaccinated people, according to The Associated Press. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is slated to announce the updated guidelines at a White House briefing on Thursday. Although the CDC will continue to urge all people to wear masks in crowded indoor settings--e.g., buses, airplanes, and hospitals--it will reportedly tell the fully vaccinated that they will not need masks in most other places. The CDC's new guidelines will also permit fully vaccinated people to go maskless in crowded outdoor settings.