'Censorship Enterprise': Emails Reveal Biden Administration Coordinated With Facebook, Twitter | 1 Sept 2022 | Dozens of federal officials across multiple agencies within the Biden administration communicated extensively with social media companies to coordinate censorship of information, according to internal documents released by Republican Attorneys General Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Jeff Landry of Louisiana. Officials within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sent emails to employees at Facebook and Twitter to flag instances of alleged misinformation and provide talking points to counter allegedly false narratives spreading on the platforms. Government officials would occasionally initiate this activity, with one message from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official requesting monthly meetings with Facebook to plan "debunking" strategies, and a White House official requesting the removal of a parody Anthony Fauci account. One collection of emails shows Facebook staff collaborating closely with staff at the the Department of Health and Human Services to remove Facebook groups, with one message describing the collaboration as "critical." Staff from the CDC discussed setting up "regular chats" with Twitter.