Censorship: Twitter permanently suspends mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone --Dr. Robert Malone, virologist and inventor of the mRNA technology used in COVID vaccines, has been permanently suspended from Twitter. Malone had over 520,000 followers on the social media platform. | 31 Dec 2021 | Twitter on Wednesday suspended the account operated by Dr. Robert Malone, a U.S.-based virologist and immunologist, credited for significantly contributing to the invention of the mRNA technology, the foundation of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19. The ban came just hours after the AP posted a controversial "fact check" report claiming Malone "misled" people by claiming the vaccines are failing against the Omicron variant. Recent figures from Denmark and Germany refute AP's fact-checker claim.