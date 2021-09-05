Census reveals weird anomaly: millions less voted in 2020 election than official tally | 4 May 2021 | US Census data released last week called into question the official vote tally from the 2020 election. As part of the Census, the government collects data on citizens who self-report as having voted in presidential elections. The collected data shows an unusual anomaly in the reported results. According to the Census, the recorded number of people voting in 2020 was tallied at 154,628,000. On the other hand, official results place the number of actual ballots cast slightly north of 158 million. That's a discrepancy of nearly four million votes. Speaking to pollster Richard Baris during an episode of "Inside the Numbers," lawyer Robert Barnes said historically, the Census tends to "pin on the nose" the recorded vote numbers with the actual results... But for decades, in almost every case where the Census grossly botched the results, it was because the bureau over-recorded the number of those who voted.