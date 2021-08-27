CENTCOM commander says U.S. sharing intel with Taliban --McKenzie: Taliban and America share a 'common purpose' | 26 Aug 2021 | Hours after an explosion rocked Kabul airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and leaving several others wounded on Thursday in Afghanistan, General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the United States Central Command, revealed during a Department of Defense briefing that the United States has been sharing intelligence information with the Taliban. According to McKenzie, the U.S. and the Taliban share a "common purpose" of concluding the American evacuation mission by August 31. "As long as we've kept that common purpose aligned, they've been useful to work with," McKenzie said, adding that the U.S. has shared "versions of this information [regarding threats to the airport] with the Taliban so that they can actually do some searching out there for us" in an attempt to prevent further attacks. [Or, foment them.]