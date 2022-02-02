Center for COVID Control Faked COVID-19 Test Results - Lawsuit | 2 Feb 2022 | A COVID-19 testing company faked test results and didn’t have licenses to operate testing sites, according to a new lawsuit. The Center for COVID Control claimed to provide free COVID-19 tests throughout Washington state and promised to provide results within 48 hours. But in reality, the company gathered patient insurance information and provided "invalid COVID-19 test results or no results at all," according to the 14-page suit, filed in King County Superior Court by state Attorney General Robert Ferguson. Former employees told prosecutors that the company, which lacked licenses to operate in much of the state, wasn't able to process all of the tests it received; the owners are accused of refusing to hire more workers. Instead, the company allegedly stored tests in garbage bags for more than a week rather than refrigerating them, and backdated collection dates so the samples could still be processed.