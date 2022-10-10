Breaking: Central Kiev hit by missile strikes - officials --One of the missiles reportedly landed on the street where the country's main spy agency is located | 10 Oct 2022 | Central Kiev was shelled on Monday morning, officials say. "There were several explosions in the Shevchenko District, in the center of the capital. All emergency services have been deployed," Mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, said that a missile struck Vladimirskaya Street, where the main office of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is based. Gerashchenko shared videos on Telegram showing clouds of smoke rising above the skyline, and said that several civilian vehicles were destroyed.