Central N.Y. school district closes after many staff sick with side effects from COVID vaccine | 13 Feb 2021 | The Sandy Creek school district closed today after numerous staff members reported feeling ill after the second vaccine, district officials said. Superintendent Kyle Faulkner told Syracuse.com | The Post Standard that health care provider ConnectCare came to the district to give teachers, staff, substitutes, aides, bus drivers and others the Moderna vaccine. More than half the employees received the first shot a month ago, and the second injection was Wednesday, Faulkner said.