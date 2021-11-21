CEO of American Trucking Association Reveals 37 Percent of Truckers Will Not Comply With Vaccine Mandate - the Consequences Would Collapse Supply Chains and Civic Society | 17 Nov 2021 | A very interview with Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Association, took place. During a House Transportation Committee hearing on supply chain issues, CEO Chris Spear shares an internal survey showing that 37% of truck drivers "not only said no, but said hell no" to the Biden vaccine mandates. To give some perspective of the downstream consequence, the ATA President noted "if just 3.7 percent, not 37 percent, just 3.7 percent" of the drivers left the industry, there would be over a quarter million vacancies resulting in a "catastrophic" collapse of the U.S. supply chain. Mr. Spear also shared his opinion the OSHA rule is completely unworkable and unlawful.