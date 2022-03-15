CEO of German Insurance Company Fired After Leaking Data Showing Covid Vaccine Injuries Not Being Reported | 15 March 2022 | Andreas Schofbeck, the CEO of one of Germany's leading health insurance companies, was terminated last month after releasing data that showed health authorities were dramatically underreporting covid vaccine injuries. The information has since been removed from the BKK/ProVita health insurance company's website. The Defender reports: Schofbeck, who noticed an unexpected jump in vaccine-related health insurance claims, in February notified the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) -- the German equivalent of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) -- that BKK billing data indicated the PEI was underreporting adverse events to COVID vaccines. In his letter to the PEI, Schofbeck wrote: "If these figures are extrapolated to the whole year and to the population in Germany, probably 2.5-3 million people in Germany have received medical treatment for vaccination side effects after Corona vaccination."