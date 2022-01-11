Changing of the Guard: Can Musk Deliver on His Promises for Free Speech and Information? By CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald | 31 Oct 2022 | Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and his immediate firing of top brass represents a potential weakening of the Big Digital woke cartel that controls information, censors content, censures and bans users, and serves as a propaganda arm of leftist totalitarian statists. Given their cooperation with and promotion of leftist statism, it is more than evident that Twitter, Facebook, Google, and others have served as state apparatuses, as what I have called "governmentalities." Musk's takeover not only represents a potential blow to the woke cartel but also to the globalist statists whom it so assiduously serves...Musk’s takeover will now demonstrate just how much this cartel and the statists they support can manage to infringe property rights by controlling what Musk can do with his own property... I am one of the recent victims of Twitter’s cancellation of dissident voices.