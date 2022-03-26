'Chaos in the Sky': Commercial Airline Pilots File Their First Lawsuit Over Transportation Mask Mandate --'We're done. The public is done. It's time for this to end.' | 25 March 2022 | Hours after the U.S. Senate voted to repeal the federal transportation mask mandate, a group of commercial pilots filed the first legal challenge by airline workers to overturn the requirement to wear masks on all public transport. On March 15, 10 commercial airline pilots from six states filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its parent agency, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), asking the court to strike down the federal transportation mask mandate, arguing that it endangers aviation safety. The complaint was filed the same day the U.S. Senate voted 57-40 to repeal the mask mandate, a move the White House quickly threatened to veto. This is the first legal challenge to the mandate filed by airline workers.