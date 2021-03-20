Charleston anti-mask demonstrators tape face coverings on door of City Hall | 20 March 2021 | Demonstrators in Charleston, S.C., protested the city's recently extended mask mandate by taping face coverings to the door of City Hall Saturday. On March 9, Charleston city officials voted to extend coronavirus mandates through April 14, including mask requirements, despite some residents calling for the ordinance to be lifted. Demonstrations protesting the year-long mask mandates have popped up around the country, and a group called "Unmask Charleston," have joined the recent calls for a return to normalcy, first reported a local CBS reporter on twitter.