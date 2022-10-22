Charlie Crist's gubernatorial campaign manager fired after domestic violence arrest | 22 Oct 2022 | The campaign manager for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate [mandatory vaccine pusher] Charlie Crist has been dismissed after being arrested earlier this week in Maryland on a domestic violence charge, according to court records reviewed by CBS News. According to Maryland court records, 43-year-old Austin Durrer was arrested Oct. 18 on a count of second-degree assault for domestic violence. He was booked and released on $10,000 bail. He was listed as a complainant in a court record for Jacqueline Whisman, who was also charged with second-degree assault. Records for the two show the same home address.