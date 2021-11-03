Charlie LeDuff on suing Whitmer for info on COVID nursing home death counts: 'I've been asking for months' --Officials in New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania are under fire for their handling of coronavirus patients in nursing homes. | 05 March 2021 | Michigan investigative journalist Charlie LeDuff told Fox News on Thursday he is suing the state's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, after trying for months to get straight answers and statistics detailing the coronavirus-related death toll in nursing homes. LeDuff told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that his request is "nonpartisan" and should be a simple process of checking a tabulation. "You can't get them. I've been asking for months," he said. "What we want to know [is] what we know from the virus, [that] it kills the institutionalized elderly. That's who it took out. I want to know exactly what has happened." ...LeDuff claims Michigan didn't keep track of COVID counts in state-regulated nursing homes until June, and didn't formally begin tabulating deaths until July.