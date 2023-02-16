CHD Sues CDC to Obtain Documents on COVID Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Reported in VAERS | 16 Feb 2023 | Children's Health Defense (CHD) today filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to obtain documents related to the agency’s safety monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccines through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database. The lawsuit alleges the CDC violated provisions of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by failing to respond to CHD's FOIA requests to provide key analysis of reports in the vaccine safety database and intra- and inter-agency communications about those reports. CHD submitted the FOIA requests in the summer of 2022. The agency said the requested information would be forthcoming by December of last year, but the documents were never delivered.