CHD Will Sue the University of California Over Mandatory Flu Vaccine Policy | 13 Aug 2020 | Dr. Janet Napolitano says mandatory flu shots will "lessen the chance of being infected with COVID." However, prevailing research suggests that flu vaccines actually raise the risk from coronavirus infection. A January 2020 US Pentagon study (Wolff 2020) found that the flu shot INCREASES the risks from coronavirus by 36%. "Receiving influenza vaccination may increase the risk of other respiratory viruses, a phenomenon known as virus interference…Vaccine-derived virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus…" Many other studies suggest the increased risk of viral respiratory infections, including coronavirus, following vaccination for influenza.