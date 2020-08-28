Chemical Fire Burns Near Lake Charles, La., in Aftermath of Hurricane Laura | 27 Aug 2020 | 9:26 p.m. ET: A chemical plant in Westlake, La., that caught fire during Hurricane Laura is still burning Thursday evening. The facility, BioLab Inc., makes chlorine for swimming pools. Officials are unsure exactly when the fire started, but Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) Press Secretary Greg Langley said his agency was informed of the fire around 9 a.m. local time. LDEQ began monitoring the air quality when they arrived at the scene, and the team's initial readings did not detect any chlorine. During a 1 p.m. press conference, State Fire Marshall Butch Browning also said no chlorine was detected in the air.