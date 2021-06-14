Chemical plant in Illinois explodes, fire prompts evacuations | 14 June 2021 | An Illinois chemical plant that manufactures grease and oil caught fire Monday morning, creating a massive conflagration that rained ash and debris as far as 50 miles away, reports said. The Rockton Chemtool plant, located close to the Wisconsin border about 100 miles northwest of Chicago, caught fire around 7 a.m., leading to the evacuation of anyone within a one-mile radius due to possible dangerous chemicals being released into the air, FOX 39 reported... In total, 70 employees were evacuated from the facility and a single firefighter was injured, Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said during a news briefing.