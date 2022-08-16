Cheney loses primary reelection bid to Trump-backed Hageman in Wyoming --Cheney's loss was widely expected, after trailing by double-digits for most of her campaign | 16 Aug 2022 | Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney lost her bid Tuesday night for a fourth term, becoming the most high-profile Republican to vote to impeach former President Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and lose reelection this year. Cheney was defeated by Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman in the Wyoming GOP primary. The Associated Press officially called the race for Hageman at 10:21p.m. Cheney conceded the race, saying, "Tonight Harriet Hageman has received the most votes... She has won."