Chicago-area hospital to resume vaccinations after 4 workers experience adverse reactions - report --Three of the employees were recovering well at home while the fourth was continuing to receive medical attention | 19 Dec 2020 | A hospital north of Chicago says it plans to resume coronavirus vaccinations for its staff Sunday, following a temporary pause after four employees experienced adverse reactions to the Pfizer treatment. The employees' symptoms included tingling and elevated heart rates, FOX 32 of Chicago reported Friday after the shots were administered a day earlier. Three of the employees were recovering well at home while the fourth was continuing to receive medical attention, the report said. On Saturday, Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., said it would restart vaccinations for other employees beginning Sunday.